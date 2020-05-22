Clare Joan "Jo" (Fleck) Aliff, 85, of West Deer Township, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Born Dec. 12, 1934, in Harmerville, she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Anna (Kemper) Fleck; and sister of the late Lillian Palmer, Chester and Ernest Fleck. She was the last proud daughter of the Fleck Dairy Farm. She is survived by her beloved husband of 62 years, Eugene Charles Aliff; six children, Michael (Sandy) Aliff, of Thompsontown, Pa., Mark L. Aliff and Malcolm Aliff, both of West Deer Township, Michele (Andrew) Delost, of Charleston, S.C., Melinda (Del) Moon, of Conneaut Lake, Pa., and Myles Aliff, of West Deer Township; 12 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren and a baby girl on the way. A graveside service will be held for the family at Lakewood Memorial Gardens in Cheswick. Arrangements have been entrusted to KING FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES INC. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with Jo's family at www.kingfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 22, 2020.