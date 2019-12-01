|
|
Clarebel Costantino, 94, of Freeport, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, to be with the Lord and family members who went on before her, in the home of her daughter, surrounded by family. She was born Feb. 18, 1925, in Apollo, daughter of the late Lyle and Olive (Nelson) Fairman. Clare was one of five children. Clarebel met her husband, Johnny, the love of her life, at Schenley Distillery early in 1946, and they were married in October of that same year at St. Mary Rectory, Freeport. They shared 67 years of marriage together. John and Clare were great dancers and loved to polka. They attended all the Christmas events of Lions Club and Freeport Evening Club, of which Clare was a member. She was a great seamstress, spending time making Barbie doll clothes for the granddaughters. She was also a very active member of Freeport Meals on Wheels for many years. In her spare time, she was an avid crossword puzzle enthusiast and read novels. Most of all, she was a dedicated wife and mother, and read her Bible in the morning and before retiring in the evening. Left behind to cherish her memory are her daughters, Sue Bowser (Rich), of Freeport, Becky Broderick (Jeff Fender), of Stanton Heights, and Beth Thompson (Mark), of Freeport; her grandchildren, Lee Ann Bowser, Kassie Leogas (Bill), Amy Feaster (Eric), Emily Thompson and Levi Broderick; great-grandchildren, Carlo and Ella Venturini, Bryce and Molly Broderick, and Bella and Giada Feaster. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John S. "Cossy" Costantino on May 13, 2014; grandson, Jerry Broderick in 2017; and her brothers, Dewey, Freddy, Billy, and Bobby.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, in the DENNIS J. DAUGHERTY FUNERAL HOME, 324 Fourth St., Freeport, 724-295-3100. Her funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, in St. Mary, Mother of God Roman Catholic Church, Freeport. The Rev. Ronald Maquinana will officiate. Committal services and burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Freeport.
The family would like, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to be made to Freeport Meals on Wheels, C/O Freeport United Methodist Church, 211 Fourth St., Freeport, PA 16229. In addition, the family would like to acknowledge their appreciation and thanks to the Allegheny Health Network Nurses and Therapy Group, especially Jill and Brenda. To send a condolence, please visit daughertyfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 1, 2019