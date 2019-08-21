Home

Clarence C. Smoyer Obituary
Clarence C. Smoyer, 98, of Kiski Township, passed away Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at AHN-Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights. Born Dec. 7, 1920, in Vandergrift, he was a son of the late Elmer James Smoyer and Olive Irene (Matson) Smoyer. Clarence lived in Kiski Township all of his life, and proudly served our country with the Army during World War II. He worked as a heavy equipment operator for Wray and Yount Construction for 25 years, and for Bracken Construction for 15 years, retiring in January 1985. Clarence was a member of the Kiski Township American Legion. He enjoyed farming, hunting and loved spending time with his family. In addition to his parents, Clarence was preceded in death by his wife, Mary E. (Reichenbaugh) Smoyer, who passed away Jan. 18, 1985; great-granddaughter, Sadie Smoyer; sister, Mabel (Smoyer) Richards; and a brother, Robert Smoyer. Clarence is survived by his children, Ed (Linda) Smoyer, of Kiski Township, and Gail (Marino) Marangoni, of Kiski Township; grandchildren, Jon (Jody) Smoyer, Amy (Link) Black, Jay (Jamie) Smoyer, Vince (Joan) Marangoni and Chuck (Missi) Marangoni; great-grandchildren, Ben, Maddie, Brady, Caroline, Noelle, Lizzie, Katie, Emily, Ada, Viola and Olyvia; nieces and nephews; and his close friend, Mark (Diane) Aul.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo. A funeral service will held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in the funeral home, with the Rev. John Ludwig officiating. Private interment will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell, at the convenience of the family.
To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 21, 2019
