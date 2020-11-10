1/1
Clarence E. Bell
1928 - 2020
Clarence E. Bell, 92, of West Leechburg, passed away Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Allegheny Valley Hospital, in Natrona Heights. A son of the late Clarence Bell and Ellen A. (Watson) Bell, he was born Feb. 2, 1928, in Pittsburgh. Clarence had been employed by Allegheny Ludlum Steel Corp. as a motorman in West Leechburg before retiring from their Bagdad C-10 operation with 43 years of service in 1990. He was a member of the First Evangelical Lutheran Church, in Leechburg, the Leechburg Elks Lodge No. 377, the Kiskiminetas Lodge No. 617, the U.S.W.A. Local 138, the Valcaravan No. 13 Scottish Rite Shrine and lifelong member of "LAP" (Leechburg Area Pool). As a lifelong resident of West Leechburg Borough, he was the first baby born in the borough since its organization on Jan. 31, 1928. For 30 years, Clarence served on the West Leechburg Council, including holding the office of president for several of those years. He was also a past president of the Westmoreland Borough Association. He enjoyed square dancing and roller skating. Survivors include a son, Gary E. Bell (Darlene), of West Leechburg; three grandchildren, Travis Bell (Alyson), Dr. Leeanne Bell McManus (Mark) and Bradley Belfield; and five great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Louise V. (Artman) Bell, in September, 2010; a daughter, Sydney L. Belfield; a granddaughter, Stacia Belfield; a brother, Walter Bell; and a sister, Evelyn Blystone. A private family viewing and funeral service will be held at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church, in Leechburg. The CLAWSON FUNERAL & CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg, 724-842-1051, has been entrusted with arrangements. Private interment will be held at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Allegheny Township. Condolences to the Bell family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Clawson Funeral Home
170 Main St
Leechburg, PA 15656
724-842-1051
Memories & Condolences
0 entries
