Clarence E. Weister


1938 - 03
Clarence E. Weister Obituary
Clarence Emerson Weister, 81, of Bell Township, passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in UPMC East-Monroeville. Born March 11, 1938, in Bell Township, he was a son of the late Brooks and Virginia (Detman) Weister. Clarence was a 1956 graduate of Bell Avon High School, and worked at the former Akers National Roll in Avonmore, mostly as an accountant, but also as a timekeeper and lab tech. He enjoyed gardening, watching NASCAR, listening to country music and spending time with his family. Clarence is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Judith E. "Judy" (Rumbaugh) Weister; son, Kenneth "Kenny" Weister, of Bell Township; daughter, Kimberley A. "Kim" (Ken) Tronsberg, of Plum; grandchildren, Marc Gulish and Braeden Tronsberg; brothers, Terry (Marie) Weister, of Saltsburg, and Wayne (Karyn) Weister, of Blairsville; sister, Janet Morrison, of Harrison City; and nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, in the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo. A celebration of life tribute service will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in the funeral home. Interment will be in Westview Cemetery, Avonmore.
To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 28, 2020
