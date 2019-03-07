Claudia E. Knight, 85, of Wilkins Township, formerly of Leechburg, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019, in AHN Forbes Regional Hospital, Monroeville. Born April 8, 1933, in Ford City, she was a daughter of the late George C. Bailey Sr. and Hattie (Bennett) Bailey. Claudia lived in the Kiski Valley area all of her life and worked as a private self-employed nurse's aide. She was baptized as a Jehovah's Witness in 1955 and was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Avonmore. Claudia enjoyed knitting, crocheting, talking about the Bible and spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Knight, who passed away in 1997; daughter-in-law, Sharon Elizabeth Knight, who passed away in 2017; brothers, Andy Eugene Bailey and George C. Bailey Jr.; and her sisters, Yvonne Dillard, Lula Martin, Rosalee Knight and Janet C. Wilson. Claudia is survived by her children, Henry Knight, of Fountain Valley, Calif., Laverne M. Knight, of Wilkins Township, and Darrin W. (Melinda) Knight, of Butler; grandson, Jonathan (Nikcole) Knight, of Fountain Valley, Calif.; great-grandchildren, Isaiah and Makenzie; sister, Barbara Ann (Bill) Brown, of Ford City; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019, in the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 2556 PA Route 380, Avonmore. Private interment in Riverview Cemetery, Apollo, will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to CURRAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, Leechburg.

