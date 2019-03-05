Clayton Eugene Reichenbaugh, 83, of Apollo, went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 4, 2019. He was born Feb. 28, 1936, and was a son of Lysle and Janet (Huffand) Reichenbaugh. Clayton was a 1954 graduate of Vandergrift High School, a veteran of the Air Force, and retired from U.S. Steel in Monroeville. He was a social member of the Kiski Township Fire Hall, an avid Pittsburgh sports fan, and played baseball for the Vandergrift Pioneers. Clayton loved to go hunting and fishing, gardening, and spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Virginia (Smock) Reichenbaugh; three sons, Brett Reichenbaugh, Robert (Mary Ann) George and Curtis (Janice) George; six daughters, Tammy (Martin Roppolo) Gamble, Mandy (Dennis) Dibler, Brenda (Jerry) George, Penny (David) Sheaffer, Doreen (David) Schumaker and Sherl George; two brothers, Charles (May) Reichenbaugh and Richard (Mary Ann) Reichenbaugh; three sisters, Donetta Aiello, Teddy Mejercik and Carla (Bill) Libent; 28 grandchildren; and 29 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Judy Bernat and Sandra Shoop; and a granddaughter, Nicole Dibler.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at JANETTE L. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME INC., 2842 River Road, Vandergrift, 724-567-7006, and at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019, until the time of service at 11 a.m. with Pastor Lee Rupert officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kiski Township Fire Hall. Online condolences can be made at Gamblefh.com.