Clayton Falkner, 84, of Natrona Heights, passed away at home, Tuesday, June 9, 2020, after a long battle with prostate cancer. He was born July 10, 1935, in Natrona Heights, to the late Robert and Gladys (Johnson) Falkner. Clayton served his country in the Army from 1958-1960. Clayton worked as a heavy equipment operator for many local companies. He was a life member of Citizens Hose Volunteer Fire Company in Natrona Heights. Clayton enjoyed being a handyman, watching sports, Pirates, Steelers and Penguins, and reading about local history, especially the history of Birdville. Clayton was also involved in working on the restoration of the World War II Memorial in Natrona Heights. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Sally A. (Oblinger) Falkner; sons, Joe (Irene) Falkner, of Whitehall, and Scott (Jonna) Falkner, of Natrona Heights; grandchildren, Jordan and Jillian Falkner; and by his beloved dog, Crosby. In addition to his parents, Clayton was preceded in death by his brother, Melvin Falkner, and sisters, Janice Acre and Cleora Orris. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020, in the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688. Officiating will be the Rev. R. Cameron Malcolm IV. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, as a memory of Clayton, please make sure that you get your PSA test done regularly.



