Clementine "Cleme" Ecroyd, 82, of Cheswick, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at UPMC St. Margaret. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert Ecroyd; loving mother of Patricia (Jim) Marsolino and Angel Ecroyd; grandmother of Maria (Sebastian) and Adrienne (Jack); and special friend of Theresa Arneson. Per Cleme's wishes, there will be no visitation or service. Professional services trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY LTD. (Blawnox), www.thomasmsmithfh.com
. Memorial donations are suggested to the Arthritis Foundation
, www.arthritis.org
.