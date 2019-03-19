Clifford L. Negley Jr., 84, formerly of Natrona, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Fair Winds Manor, Winfield Township, following an illness of three years. He was born Aug. 22, 1934, in Harrison Township, to the late Clifford L. and Ruth (Wolfe) Negley Sr. Clifford lived most of his life in Natrona. He was a kiln operator for the former A.P. Green Brick Company and currently Wulfrath Industries, Tarentum. Clifford was a veteran of the Marine Corps serving during the Korean conflict. He was of the Methodist faith and member of Brackenridge and Natrona American Legions, Tarentum Eagles, PRCU Club, Natrona, and member of former Natrona Fire Department. Clifford enjoyed fishing and his camp in Marienville. Survivors include his children, Randy (Laura) Negley, of Brackenridge, Mark (Laurie) Negley, of Buffalo Township, Eric (Rebecca) Negley, Brackenridge, Timothy A. Negley, of Natrona, and Tammy S. Negley, of Butler; stepdaughter, Debra J. (Ronald) Pavshak, of Arnold; 16 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his sisters, LaVelle Moretti, of Las Vegas, Nev., and Dianne (Robert) Schreckengost, of Freeport. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Earla (McFadden) Negley, in 2014; son, Gary Negley; three brothers, Donald, Robert and infant brother, Howard Negley; and a sister, Darlene Alwine.

Visitation will be 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. Tenth Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526, where services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday with Pastor Michael Campbell, of Gracepointe Community Church, South Buffalo Township, officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights, with military honors.

Visit: www.dusterfh.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary