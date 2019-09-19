Home

Thomas M. Smith Funeral Home
930 Center Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15238
412-828-5700
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Thomas M. Smith Funeral Home
930 Center Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15238
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas M. Smith Funeral Home
930 Center Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15238
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Thomas M. Smith Funeral Home
930 Center Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15238
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Thomas M. Smith Funeral Home
930 Center Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15238
Clyde R. Lobaugh

Clyde R. Lobaugh Obituary
Clyde R. Lobaugh, 86, of O'Hara Township, passed away Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. He was the beloved husband of 53 years to the late Loretta M. Lobaugh; loving father of Barbara A. (Charles) Newman, William R. (Lisa) Lobaugh, Virginia M. Andrasy, the late Clyde R. (Frieda) Lobaugh Jr. and Betty J. Wooldridge; grandfather of Clyde R. III, John J., Tammy L., Christina M., Amanda M. and William R. Lobaugh, Lisa M. and Daina J. Wooldridge, and Sara R. (Matthew) Myers, Richard J. (Nicole) and Derek Z. Andrasy; great-grandfather of 18; brother of the late Ethel Mae Pollock and William G.A. Lobaugh Jr.; and a son of the late William G.A. Lobaugh and Sara V. Sweeney.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY LTD., 930 Center Ave., Blawnox, PA 15238. Family and friends to gather at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at the funeral home for a funeral service at 11 a.m. Burial to follow.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch from Sept. 19 to Sept. 26, 2019
