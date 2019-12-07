|
|
Collin R. Feeney, 20, of Allegheny Township, passed peacefully, after a two-year courageous battle with a brain tumor, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, in his home. He was born July 4, 1999, in Pittsburgh, to Robert and Milissa Bernat Feeney, of Allegheny Township. Collin graduated from Kiski Area High School, class of 2018, and then attended IUP. He was a member of St. Margaret Mary Roman Catholic Church, Lower Burrell, and enjoyed lifting weights, computers, playing soccer, watching the stock market and was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh sports teams, especially the Penguins. He also enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his two sisters, Brenna (Sean Keating) Feeney, of Oakmont, and Aileen (Zach) Barker, of Allegheny Township; maternal grandparents, Margaret and Michael Bernat, of North Apollo; and loving aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Richard M. and Annamarie Feeney. The family would like to thank all of the family, friends, neighbors, and all others that were supportive during Collin's battle.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at THE RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Road at Alder Street, where prayers of transfer will be said at 9:30 a.m. Monday, followed by Christian funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Margaret Mary Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation, c/o PNC Bank, P.O. Box 535240, Pittsburgh, PA 15253-9926. Please include "In Memory of Collin Feeney." www.RusiewiczFH.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019