Sister Concetta H. "Connie" Sciberras, S.M.R., 91, of Vandergrift, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020, in QLS-West Haven Manor, Washington Township. Born Nov. 21, 1928, in Detroit, Mich., she was a daughter of the late Croci and Nancy (Camilleri) Sciberras. Sister Connie was a 1946 graduate of St. Vincent High School in Detroit, and attended St. Louis University for one year. She entered the Convent of Sisters of Mary Reparatrix September 15, 1953 in Detroit. Her assignments over her 67 years as a nun included being an RCIA parish director in Garden City, Kan., and later as a novice director for her community in Cincinnati, Ohio. In 2007, Sister Connie retired and moved to Vandergrift. She was a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in East Vandergrift. Sister Connie enjoyed reading, and spending time with friends and family. Sister Connie is survived by her sisters, Pauline Pardy, of Murfreesboro, Tenn., Helen V. Sciberras, of Greensburg, and Emily (Joseph) Galea, of Boca Raton, Fla.; brother, Father Michael J. Sciberras, of East Vandergrift; and many nieces and nephews. Due to state mandates regarding the covid-19 pandemic, there will be no public viewing. Private services with interment in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the BRADY-CURRAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES INC., Vandergrift. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.