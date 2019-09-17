Home

Rusiewicz Funeral Homes Inc
1400 Fifth Ave
New Kensington, PA 15068
724-335-2841
Concetta L. Hecker


1936 - 07
Concetta L. Hecker Obituary
Concetta L. Hecker, 83, of Arnold, died Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Good Samaritan Hospice, Cabot. She was born July 5, 1936, in Jeannette, daughter of the late Vito and Johnetta DeAugustine Tutolo, and was a lifelong resident of the local area. Mrs. Hecker was a member of Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington, and worked for Loblaw grocery store. She enjoyed bowling in her younger days, playing cards and crossword puzzles. She is survived by her son, Virgil D. Hecker, of Arnold; and daughter, Lisa S. Hecker, of New Kensington. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil Ray Hecker; and two brothers, Gerald and Vito Tutolo.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at THE RUSIEWICZ OF ARNOLD FUNERAL HOME, 1400 5th Ave. at 14th St., where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.
www.RusiewiczFH.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 17, 2019
