Constance Gemma "Connie" Premutico, 92, of Meadville, formerly of Arnold, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020, in Wesbury United Methodist Community, Meadville. Connie was born May 15, 1928, in Arnold, to the late Neal and Mary DeMao Nicastro. She was a life member of Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington. In addition to her parents, Connie was preceded in death by her husband, Victor Premutico, whom she married March 29, 1948; daughter, Vicky Petrarca; sister, Adeline Houser; brothers, Mike and Larry Nicastro, brother and sister-in-law, Gloria and Vince Premutico; and brother-in-law, Wayne Suprano. She is survived by her children, Diane and Ron Ballina, Carl and Joyce Pelino and Barb Minik; grandchildren, Scott Ballina, Christopher Campbell, Dana and Joe Harclerode, Kevin and Somer Petrarca, Matt and Kim Coppola, Brian Pelino, Lisa and Ricky Tautin, Ryan Minik and Shane Minik; great-grandchildren, Ben Campbell, Ethan, Landon and Sophie Harclerode, Gianna and Marco Petrarca, Sam and Natalia Coppola, Nicolas Pelino and Aidan, Kenley and Ainsley Tautin; sisters-in-law, Betty Suprano and Jean Nicastro; and several nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 28, 2020, in the JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, 1125 Kenneth Ave., New Kensington, 724-337-3325. Prayer of transfer will be at 9:30 a.m. Monday, June 29, 2020, in the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington. Entombment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in loving memory of Connie to Mary Queen of Apostles School, 110 Elmtree Road, New Kensington, PA 15068.



