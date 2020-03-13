|
|
Constance R. Humphries, 94, of Tarentum, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Southwest Veterans Center in Pittsburgh. She was born Dec. 6, 1925, a daughter to the late William M. and Barbara (Neurohr) Presley. Constance lived her entire life in the Tarentum area. She was an office manager at Valley Family Practice for 30 years. Constance was a member of Holy Martyrs Church in Tarentum and a 1943 graduate of Tarentum High School. She enjoyed baking and cross stitching, but especially enjoyed her family. Survivors include her daughter, Phyllis L. DiCaro, of Tarentum; grandchildren, Julie (John) Hilliard, of Tarentum, and Jill M. (Jay) Zdunek, MD, of Austin, Texas, William B. (Doree) Rossey, of Buffalo Township, and Nicholas S. (Jess) Rossey, of Buffalo Township; great-grandchildren, MacKenzie and twins Madeline and Nicholas Hilliard, of Tarentum, and Megan (Garrett) Rossey and Nadia and Anastasia Rossey, of Buffalo Township; also many nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Burton H. Humphries, in 1955; daughter, Jane A. Rossey, in 2012; brothers, William M. "Marvin," Gerald and John Presley; and sisters, Barbara Miller and Val Jean Szyroki. All services and interment for Constance will be private. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date to be announced. Arrangements are by DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave,, Tarentum, 724-224-1526. Visit dusterfh.com.