Cora Lorraine Hill, 92, of Apollo, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Platinum Ridge Nursing Home in Brackenridge. She was born Tuesday, July 17, 1928, in Upper Burrell Township, the daughter of the late Curtis M. and Cora B. McCutcheon Hill. Lorraine was raised in Oklahoma Borough and attended Washington Township School. She married Richard Coulter Sr. in 1948. In 1954, their family moved to Niles, Ohio. They lived in Ohio for 28 years. Lorraine returned to Pennsylvania and resided in the Kiski Valley. Her last residence of 25 years was the Cemetery Hill area of Apollo. She always had a soft spot in her heart for cats, taking in many strays over the years. She used to say, "I never met a cat I didn't like." She is survived by her sons, Richard Coulter, of Brookfield, Ohio, and Gerald Coulter, of Las Vegas, Nev.; her grandchildren, Richard Coulter III, of Fort Pierce, Fla., Curtis (Laura) Coulter, of Warren, Ohio, Kristen Kisch, of Ravenna, Ohio, Tania (Rob) Butcher, of Fort Wayne, Ind., JJ (Kim) Coulter, of Columbia, Tenn., and Ryan Coulter, of Bellingham, Wash.; and 10 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Orville Hill; and her sisters, Ruby Egly and Leatha Rearic Fennel. Funeral arrangements were private and entrusted to the KELLY L. CORRIDONI FUNERAL HOME LTD, 1916 Moore Ave., North Apollo. If anyone wants to remember Lorraine, they can donate to any local cat shelter in her memory. The family would like to extend a special thank-you to her niece and nephew, Barb and Dave Rearic, for their devoted help throughout the years, and also a thank-you to the staff at Platinum Ridge for their excellent care. To view and send online condolences, visit us at www.corridonifuneralhomes.com
