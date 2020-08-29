Cora Lee (Greene) Houston, 93, of the Willows at Presbyterian Senior Care, Oakmont, formerly of New Kensington, transitioned to her heavenly home while sleeping at 3:29 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. She was born July 20, 1927, to the late Flint Adel Greene Sr. and Cora Belle (Smith) Greene. She was a CNA at Bel-air Nursing Home, a ticket maker for Lerner's clothing stores in RIDC Park, where she also served as a union steward, and a private duty aide, while working 10 years at Parnassus Adult Day Care. For many years, Cora was a beloved member of Bibleway Christian Fellowship of New Kensington, where she sang in the choir and contributed often by making meals for others. She loved to sing and spend time with her beloved family. Ms. Cora is survived by her children, Eric Rene Houston, Jacquline "Jackie" Delaine Houston and Odette Kimberly (Houston) Armel; grandchildren, Alexzandrea Lee Sutton, Christa Joy (Sutton) Hatten and Erica (Houston) West; great-grandchildren, Isayah Houston (Stockton California), Kassidy Lee Sutton, Shane Chambers Jr. and Alexia Chambers; and many nieces, nephews and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Shaffer Greene, Magnolia (Greene) Garner, Robert Greene, Henry Greene and Flint Greene Jr.; and grandson, Brandon Rene Houston. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., New Kensington was entrusted with the arrangements. rossgwalker.com
