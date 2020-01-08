|
|
Corinne Pulliam, of Middlesex Township, found her way home to God Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. She was truly a valiant warrior who loved her "boys", family, friends, horses and cats. She leaves a deep hole in the hearts of those who loved her. Corinne was born May 11, 1954, to John Polcsak and Sophia Zera Polcsak, who preceded her in death. She also joins brothers, John and Lawrence. She is survived by her sons, Derl and Michael; daughter-in-law, Amanda; granddaughters, Michela and Ava; and sister, Georgette Barno and her family; along with nieces and nephews and her "family of friends". Corinne will always be lovingly remembered.
A "Celebration of Life" ceremony will be conducted from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at The Stables at Connoquenessing. Arrangements are by SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, Bakerstown.
Guests are asked to honor Corinne by wearing something in her favorite color, pink. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Good Samaritan Hospice of Wexford. www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 8, 2020