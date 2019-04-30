Craig E. Cullen, 75, of West Deer Township, formerly of Natrona Heights, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019, at Concordia, Cabot. He was born Nov. 12, 1943, in Natrona Heights to the late Harold and Dorothy (Craig) Cullen. Prior to retirement in 2003, he was employed by Allegheny Ludlum Steel Corp., Brackenridge, as an order planner with 30 years of service. Craig served four years in the Air Force during the Vietnam Era. He was a member of Grace United Methodist Church, Natrona Heights, and enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, yard work and football. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Patricia (Rowe) Cullen; three daughters, Tracy J. (Richard) Miller, of Leechburg, Amy (Larry) Bowen, of Long Island, N.Y., and Heather (Erron) Brown, of Renfrew; five grandchildren, Chelsie Brown, of Mars, Logan Brown, of Renfrew, Mallory Brown, of Tarentum, and Madison and Maddox Miller, of Leechburg; and three great-grandchildren, Noah and Ezra Briggs, of Mars, and Michael Henderson, of Tarentum. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Connie (Cullen) McKruit, and godchild Terry Frederick.

Visitation and services for Mr. Cullen were private. Burial was in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. Arrangements are by DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526.

The family suggests contributions to Multiple Sclerosis, c/o Pennsylvania Keystone Chapter, 1501 Reedsdale St., Suite 105, Pittsburgh, PA 15233.