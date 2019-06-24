Cynthia A. Lang Erb, 51, of New Kensington, died Saturday, June 22, 2019, in the emergency room of Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights. She was born in Natrona Heights on Sept. 16, 1967, to Sally A. Fleming Lang, of Brackenridge, and the late Frederick A. Lang. Cindy was a customer service representative for Key Bank and its predecessors for the past 30 years. She was a member of the Arnold No. 2 Firemen's Club and enjoyed going to the casinos but, most of all, being a mother! Besides her mother, she is survived by her husband of 27 years, Wayne L. Erb; daughter, Chelsea A. Erb; brother, Ronald A. (Lisa) Lang, of Brackenridge, and sister, Sharon (David) Kowalkowski, of New Kensington; and brothers-in-law, James Erb, of Oklahoma Borough, and Gene Erb, of Lynchburg, Va. Besides her father, she was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Lang; grandparents, Gilbert and Frances Lang and Chester and Anna Fleming; in-laws, Irwin and Bernetta Erb; and sister-in-law, Joyce Muncil.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Road at Alder Street, Lower Burrell, where funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.

