|
|
Cynthia (Arbuckle) Bucher, 64, of Vandergrift, passed away at home Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born Sept. 29, 1955, daughter of the late Donald and Clare Puchinski Arbuckle. Cindy was a loving and caring wife and mother. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with her family. She especially loved her role as grandma and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. Cindy was a dedicated Steelers fan and a remarkable cook who enjoyed preparing meals for her family, most especially over the holidays. Another of her hobbies was gardening, and most recently, quilt making. She had a love for reading and keeping her house immaculate. "In life, we loved dearly, in death, we love you still. In our hearts you hold a place no one else will ever fill." Surviving her are her loving husband of 18 years, Douglas Bucher; daughter, Stacy Arbuckle (Paul) Peterson, of New Kensington; son, Brandon (Toni) Carson, of Lower Burrell; brother, Wayne Arbuckle, of Russellton; sister, Donna (Bob) Saunders, of Missouri; and two grandchildren, Andi and Alasyn Carson. Her family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in the CHARLES B. JARVIE SPRINGDALE FUNERAL HOME INC., 801 Pittsburgh St., where services will commence at 7 p.m. following visitation. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the humane society of one's choice. www.jarviefuneralhome.com.