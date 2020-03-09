Home

McKinley Funeral Home
109 Emlenton St
Clintonville, PA 16372
(814) 385-6615
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Cynthia Dallas


1959 - 2020
Cynthia Dallas Obituary
Cynthia "Cindy" Marlowe Dallas, 60, of Kennerdell, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020, at home surrounded by her family. Cindy was born June 1, 1959, in New Kensington. She was the daughter of the late Paul A. and Louise A. Akins Marlowe. Cindy graduated from Springdale High School in 1977. She was last employed at Smith Fasteners as a branch manager at their Franklin office. Cindy was a true Pittsburgh sports fan. She and her girlfriends loved to go to the Pirates and Steelers games and tailgate. If she wasn't at the games, you could be sure she was at home cheering them on. She had two very special dogs in her life, Buddy and Max, who were her constant companions. Cindy was happiest with a house full of people, especially her kids. She treasured her kids, Laura and Robert. She always looked forward to a day out of shopping. Lately, Cindy kept busy by crocheting items her family will treasure. Loved ones left to cherish her memory are her children, Laura H. Dallas, of Kennerdell, and Robert P. Dallas, of Harrisville; her sister-in-law, Margo Marlowe, of Kennerdell; her nieces and nephews, Dana L. Marlowe, Daniel K. Marlowe, Megan J. Marlowe, and Donald P. Marlowe, all of Kennerdell; and one great-nephew, Caleb Edward, of Kennerdell. In addition to her parents, Cindy was preceded in death by her brother, Kenneth Marlowe, who passed away on March 21, 2019; and her grandparents, George and Helen Colangelo, and William and Nelly Akins. Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at the LARRY E. McKINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 109 Emlenton St., Clintonville, PA 16372, 814-385-6615. Friends can email condolences by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net.
