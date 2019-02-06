Home

Redmond Funeral Home Inc
524 High St
Freeport, PA 16229-1222
(724) 295-4500
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Redmond Funeral Home Inc
524 High St
Freeport, PA 16229-1222
Cynthia J. Beam


Cynthia J. Beam
Cynthia J. Beam Obituary
Cynthia J. "Cindie" Beam, 54, of Brackenridge, passed away Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, at UPMC Shadyside, in Pittsburgh. Cindie was born Jan. 29, 1965, in Natrona Heights, a daughter of the late Bella (Miller) and Edward Beam. She worked at Giant Eagle, in Sarver, stocking shelves for the last six years. Cindie enjoyed her cats, reading, crafts and playing games on her tablet. She is survived by her daughter, Katelynn Willis, of Brackenridge; two sisters, Pamela Jones and her companion, Ralph Stoner, of Brackenridge, and Bella VanRyn, of Tarentum; and two brothers, Edward Beam, of Freeport, and Robert Beam, of Decatur, Ill. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and her cats, Rascal and Hoodie.
Family and friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, in the REDMOND FUNERAL HOME INC., 524 High St., Freeport. Burial will be private.
To send a condolence, visit www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Feb. 6, 2019
