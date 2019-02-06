|
Cynthia J. "Cindie" Beam, 54, of Brackenridge, passed away Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, at UPMC Shadyside, in Pittsburgh. Cindie was born Jan. 29, 1965, in Natrona Heights, a daughter of the late Bella (Miller) and Edward Beam. She worked at Giant Eagle, in Sarver, stocking shelves for the last six years. Cindie enjoyed her cats, reading, crafts and playing games on her tablet. She is survived by her daughter, Katelynn Willis, of Brackenridge; two sisters, Pamela Jones and her companion, Ralph Stoner, of Brackenridge, and Bella VanRyn, of Tarentum; and two brothers, Edward Beam, of Freeport, and Robert Beam, of Decatur, Ill. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and her cats, Rascal and Hoodie.
Family and friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, in the REDMOND FUNERAL HOME INC., 524 High St., Freeport. Burial will be private.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Feb. 6, 2019