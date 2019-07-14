|
|
Dale Aycock, 62, of St. Marys, Ga., passed away Friday, July 12, 2019, at his home. He was born Feb. 5, 1957, in New Kensington. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Elizabeth Aycock. In life, he enjoyed his family, friends, racing, and his animals. He was the co-operator of Rascal Rescue in St. Marys, Ga. He is survived by his life partner, Deborah Carmel, of St. Marys, Ga.; his two children, Lisa and Brian Aycock, of Marietta, Ga.; his sisters, Karen (Dave) Wessel, of Springdale, and Marilyn Doucette, of Stockton, Calif.; and his many animals.
He will be cremated at Coastal Camden Chapel.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on July 14, 2019