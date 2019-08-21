|
|
Dale C. Sargent, 94, of Cabot, formerly of Lower Burrell, died Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, in Concordia Lutheran Ministries, Cabot. He was born Jan. 4, 1925, in Fredericktown, to the late Lowrie B. and Caroline M. Daugherty Sargent Sr., and had moved to Lower Burrell in 1950 to become employed by ALCOA Research as a metalographer. He retired from the Tech Center after 33 years of service in 1982 and was a member of the American Society of Metals. He was a veteran of World War II, serving as a sergeant in the Army Air Corps 840th Bombardment Squadron. He was well known to be a kind and gentle person and counselor and confidant to many. Dale was a member of the Cabot United Methodist Church and the Bethel United Methodist Church, in Lower Burrell, where he had been a very active member. He was a former member and past King Lion of the Lower Burrell Lions Club and enjoyed photography and woodworking. He is survived by his daughters, Beverly (Roger Harlan) Sargent and Carol (Dennis) Leshock; grandson, Erik (Priscilla) Harlan; step-grandchildren, Leigh Ann (Mark) Rizzieri and Christopher (Donna) Leshock; and step-great-granddaughter, Payton Rizzieri. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Emma Klein Sargent; a son, John L. Sargent; grandson, Alex Harlan; brothers, Lowrie Jr. and Jay Sargent; and sisters, Wilma and Geraldine.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Road at Alder St., Lower Burrell. Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday in Bethel United Methodist Church. Everyone is to meet at church. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. Military honors will be accorded by the Army.
Memorials may be made in his name to the Bethel or Cabot United Methodist Church. www.RusiewiczFH.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019