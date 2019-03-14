|
Dale E. Bruner, 54, of Cheswick, formerly of Russellton, West Deer Township, died Monday, March 11, 2019, at UPMC St. Margaret's.He was born May 30, 1964, in Pittsburgh, to the late Yvonne D. Bruner. Dale worked in construction, helping with building footers and concrete. He was a former member of the Owls Club, Russellton. Dale enjoyed hunting, gardening, flowers, working in his shop at home fixing most anything, loved history, watching NASCAR and golf, anything Americana, listening to rock-n-roll music, attending concerts and spending time with his family and friends as well as his dog, Chico. Survivors include his fiance, Patricia "Trish" Freeman, with whom he lived; his son, London M. (Hannah) Farester, of Las Vegas, Nev.; his grandson, Elijah; his brother, Bruce Bruner, of New Jersey; and his nephew, Bruce Bruner Jr.
At Dale's request, all viewing, services and burial were private. Arrangements were entrusted to the SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2019