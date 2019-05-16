Dale L. Thompson, 61, of Jefferson Township, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019, peacefully, at his home. Dale was born Sept. 24, 1957, in Natrona Heights, a son of Jo Ann (Bowser) Wagner, of Cabot, and the late Lynn R. Thompson. Dale worked at II-VI Incorporated in Saxonburg for 37 years. He and his wife attended New Life Christian Ministries in Saxonburg. Dale loved old cars and trucks. He collected classic matchbox cars. He enjoyed gardening, yard work, spending time with his grandchildren and his cat, Buddy. Dale is survived by his wife and best friend of 36 years, Sandra L. (Burd) Thompson; his daughter, Leigh Ann and Matt McIntyre, of Fawn Township; his son, Josh D. and Candace Thompson, of Winfield Township; and his three grandchildren, Peyton and Dakota McIntyre and Adelynn Thompson. Dale is also survived by three brothers, Ron and Karen Thompson, of Buffalo Township, Robert Thompson, of Hiram, Ga., and Bill and Kay Thompson, of Washington, Pa.; and sister, Janet Thompson, of Buffalo Township. In addition to his father, Dale was preceded in death by his brother, Donald Thompson; and his stepfather, Charles Wagner Sr.

Family and friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 17, 2019, at REDMOND FUNERAL HOME INC., 524 High St. in Freeport. The funeral service will be held immediately following the visitation Friday evening in the funeral home, with Pastor Mark Lutz officiating. A family burial will be held in Sarverville Cemetery.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 16, 2019