Dale W. Hank Jr., 67, of New Kensington, passed away peacefully Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. He was born May 31, 1953, in Natrona Heights, son of the late Dale W. Sr. and Shirley E. Maxwell Hank. Dale was a 1971 graduate of Highlands High School and later served in the Army. He enjoyed camping, riding his motorcycle, and spending time with his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Lisa A. Kunicki Hank; children, Marykay Drane, Cary Ankney, Dusty Hank, and Derrick (fiancee, Jamie Cupka); and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Edward E. Hank, David A. Hank, and Charles J. Hank. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, in the ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, where a funeral service will follow at 6 p.m. The Rev. Harold M. Mele Jr. will officiate. rossgwalker.com
