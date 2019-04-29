Damon E. Troup, 23, of Spring Church, passed away in his home Saturday, April 27, 2019. Born in Pittsburgh on Aug. 26, 1995, he was the son of Edward and Teresa (Tackett) Troup. Damon was a 2013 Apollo-Ridge High School graduate and worked as a laborer for Local 952, working on pipe lines. He enjoyed boating, moto-cross, hunting, fishing, being outdoors, and cherished his time with family and friends. Damon was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, William Tackett, and his aunt, Delila Helfer. He is survived by his parents, Edward and Teresa (Tackett) Troup; his best friend and sister, Raven Troup; twin nephews Jaxon and Jamison; paternal grandparents Brooks and Pauline Troup; maternal grandmother Eleanor Tackett; also by many extended family and friends. "I'm not here for a long time. I'm here for a good time."

Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019, at CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo. Service and interment are private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Damon's honor to Humane Animal Wildlife Rescue Center, 6000 Verona Road, Verona, PA 15147. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Apr. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary