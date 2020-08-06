1/1
Dan Shay
1948 - 2020
Dan Shay, 71, of Allegheny Township, passed away peacefully after a short illness, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at his residence. Dan was born in Kittanning on Sept. 20, 1948, and was a son of the late E. Jean (Ellenberger) and Willard B. Shay. Dan received a Bachelor of Science degree in physics from IUP, followed by his Master of Education degree from the University of Delaware simultaneously with his Bachelor of Education degree from Millersville University. Before he was enticed into programming, he taught physics and math at Karns City High School for six years. He was a computer programmer and systems analyst at CVS in RIDC Park for 15 years and also worked at several other industries throughout the area. He enjoyed reading and anything science related. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Clarice (Sliwiak) Shay; his sister, Marilyn Fargnoli; aunt, Cora "Prep" McCullough; three nieces, Sissy (Michael) Apostolico, Ginger Lee Kymer and Charlotte Kymer; five nephews, Mike Fargnoli, Brett Kymer, Matthew Keller, Steven Keller and Cade Siar; and cousins and cousins-in-law scattered across the country. Following Dan's wishes, his body was given as a donation for science. A memorial service will be held at a later date. A special thanks to Tom Sliviak for all the running and help during the last six months. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Knots of Love, 2973 Harbor Blvd., No. 822, Costa Mesa, CA 92626; Brother's Brother Foundation, 1200 Galveston Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15233; or Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607. To send a condolence, visit www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
