Dana C. Hart Sr.
1928 - 2020
Dana C. Hart Sr., 92, of Kiskimere, passed away Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in Concordia of Monroeville. Born May 1, 1928, in Barnabus, W.Va., he was a son of the late Charles Samuel Hart and Gessner (Brock) Hart. Dana worked as a coal miner for 44 years at various companies through the U.M.W.A., retiring from Rochester and Pittsburgh Coal Co. He was a member of the Vandergrift Elks. Dana loved fishing, and enjoyed working on cars. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sons, Randy Charles "Chucky" Hart, Andrew Hart, Mitchell Hart and Wendell Hart; and his siblings, William Hart, Dorothy Greene, Rose Brooks, Virginia Berry, Helen Walker, James Hart, Shirley Jordan and John Hart. Dana is survived by his wife, Margaret E. (Robinson) Hart; children, Dana Hart Jr., of Vandergrift, Lorenzo Hart, of Pittsburgh, John Hart, of Spring Church, Donna Stringer, of Apollo, Vivian Taylor, of New Jersey, and Candice Newton, of Vandergrift; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sister, Ethel Hamilton, of Jeannette; brother, Lorenzo Hart, of Detroit; and many nieces and nephews. At Dana's request, all services are private, and have been entrusted to the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., Apollo. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home
100 Owens Drive
Apollo, PA 15613
7244781244
