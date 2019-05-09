|
|
Daniel Alan Drum, 57, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019. He was born June 2, 1961, in New Kensington. Daniel was a union masonry brick layer. He was preceded in death by his mother, Freda Smith. He is survived by significant other, Donna Beattie; father, Wayne (Linda) Drum Sr.; brother, Wayne (Tanya) Drum Jr.; sister, Debra Baker; sons, Daniel Jr. and Bobby; also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 10, 2019, for a celebration of life, at the New Kensington Eagles Aerie 533, 2134 Freeport Road, New Kensington. Arrangements are entrusted to the JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, New Kensington, 725-337-3325.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 9, 2019