Thomas M. Smith Funeral Home
930 Center Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15238
412-828-5700
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Spruce Street
Natrona, PA
Daniel A. Stinelli


1957 - 02
Daniel A. Stinelli Obituary
Daniel "Danny" Anthony Stinelli, 62, of Natrona, passed away peacefully Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, surrounded by family. He was born Feb. 14, 1957, to the late Fred and Evelyn Stinelli. He was the loving husband of 19 years to Renita Rusiewicz Stinelli; and "Dad" to his two girl dogs, Prudence and Penny Lane. Danny was generous to a fault, loved horse racing and Pittsburgh sports. He had many friends that he joked around with. Danny left life way too young. He will be forever in our hearts. God love Danny. He is also survived by siblings, Fritz, Renee, Mikey, Debbie, twin brother, Davey, Donna, Paul, Georgene, Tommy and Mary; his favorite Uncle Irish; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews.
There will be no visitation. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at St. Joseph Parish, St. Ladislaus Church, Spruce Street, Natrona. Professional services were trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY LTD., Blawnox.
Remember Danny by "take a load off Danny - take a load for free (his motto), cause here I go again on my own!" www.thomasmsmithfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 29, 2019
