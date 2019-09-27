|
|
Daniel D. "Danny" Kalatshoff, 61, of New Kensington, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. He was born April 19, 1958, in Pittsburgh, to Kathi Matthes Kalatshoff, of Monroeville, and the late Hans Kalatshoff. His spirit is now free from cancer and all ailments. He was an amazing strong and loving man. His very presence was charismatic, his laughter would light up a room and his kind heart has touched the hearts of so many people that completed our amazing life together. He was always there to help, lend a hand or just a smile or hug. His life was simple and happy. He loved all animals and especially loved our dogs, Abbey and Zoey. He also loved music and was a talented drummer. He was an incredible welder and he could fix anything. He was a perfectionist that took great pride in his home and his work. Our special place was St John USVI, where we found inner peace by the turquoise ocean. The world was made brighter by Danny. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife of 22 years, Paula Moxie Kalatshoff; son, David Kalatshoff; two sisters, Peggy Waybright and Kathy (Stan) Zarisky; brother-in-law, David (Debra) Moxie; and best friend, Colette Ciciarelli. Besides his father, he was preceded in death by his niece, Lisa Waybright Calderone; mother-in-law, Frances Moxie; and sister-in-law, Pamela Moxie Knabb.
Friends will be received from noon until time of funeral service at 2 p.m. Saturday at THE RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Road at Alder St., by Pastor Jason Howard, of Amplify Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations made in his name to: Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley, 533 Linden Ave., New Kensington, PA 15068. www.RusiewiczFH.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 27, 2019