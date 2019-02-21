Home

Findlay C Wylie Funeral Home
11311 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
412-731-2901
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Findlay C Wylie Funeral Home
11311 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
Findlay C Wylie Funeral Home
11311 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
St. John The Baptist Church
Plum Borough, PA
Daniel D. Kirsch Obituary
Daniel D. Kirsch, 76, of Plum Borough, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Holly (Hummert) Kirsch; son of the late Leo and Marie (Davis) Kirsch; loving father of Kristin M. Kirsch (Mike Swope) and Megan M. (Keith) Drudy; brother of the late Thomas (Veronica surviving) Kirsch and the late Ed (Ann surviving) Kirsch, the late Bernadette (Bernard) Deitzer, Betty Ann and Jack (deceased) McGlynn, Judith and Joe Roccasano and Martha (Ron, deceased) Goedert; and grandfather of Mackenzie M. Arenth (Adam Barrientos), Damian D. Arenth, Isaac K., Josiah D., Elizabeth M.V. and Rachel I.J. Drudy. Daniel is also survived by many in-laws, nephews, nieces and cousins. HE DELIVERED.
Visitation was Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at the FINDLAY C. WYLIE FUNERAL HOME INC., 11311 Frankstown Road, Penn Hills, PA 15235. A Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at St. John the Baptist Church in Plum Borough. Interment will be in Plum Creek Cemetery.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019
