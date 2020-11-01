1/1
Daniel E. Smith
1949 - 2020
Daniel E. Smith, 71, of New Kensington, died Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at his home. He was born April 14, 1949, in Pittsburgh, to the late John F. and Stella (Stolarski) Smith. Dan was a proud member of the Teamsters Local No. 30. He was also a volunteer with the Upper Burrell Township Fire Department. Dan loved to fish and does crafts for his family. Dan was the loving and devoted father of Tamara Brooks and her husband, Gary Lee, of Pittsburgh, beloved grandfather of Taryn Brooks and Ryan Brooks, brother of Regis Smith and his wife, Arlene, and the late William Smith, and is also survived by several nieces and nephew. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th St,, Lawrenceville, where a prayer service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Online condolences can be made at www.zalewskifuneralhome.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Prayer Service
02:30 PM
Walter J. Zalewski Funeral Home
NOV
7
Visitation
01:00 - 02:30 PM
Walter J. Zalewski Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Walter J. Zalewski Funeral Home - 44th Street
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
(412) 682-3445
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
October 29, 2020
Blessed to have you as my uncle. Rest In Peace uncle Dan.
Kelly Stetar
Family
