Daniel G. Moses


1957 - 07
Daniel G. Moses Obituary
Daniel G. Moses, 61, of Plainfield, Ind., formerly of New Kensington, died Thursday, June 27, 2019, in Franciscan Hospice House, Indianapolis, Ind. He was born July 16, 1957, in New Kensington to the late John and Margaret J. "Peggy" (Olson) Moses. In addition to his parents, he was preceded by two brothers, Samuel and Charles C. Moses. He was an IT specialist for the Mooresville Consolidated School District in Indiana for many years. He was survived by a sister, Jonny L. (Peter) Valente, of Apollo; a nephew, Peter J. (Dana) Valente, of Vandergrift; a niece, Kristin L. (Edward) King, of Apollo; three great-grand-nieces; one great-grandnephew; and one great-great-grandnephew. The family also wishes to extend a special thank-you to Dan's loving friends in Indianapolis who cared for him during his illness.
All services and burial are private, in the care of GIUNTA-BERTUCCI FUNERAL HOME INC., 1509 5th Ave., Arnold, PA 15068, JohnPaul Bertucci, owner/supervisor.
To leave an online condolence, visit www.giunta-bertucci.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on June 29, 2019
