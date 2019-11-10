|
Daniel J. Swanger III, 46, of New Kensington, passed away peacefully at home, Thursday Nov. 7, 2019. Dan was an avid sports fan, who loved "THE" Ohio State University Football, the Steelers and the Penguins. He enjoyed trips to Punta Cana and other various road trips with the love of his life, Michelle. Dan especially enjoyed spending time with his family. He is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Michelle; dear son of Daniel J. Swanger Jr. and the late Bonita "Bonnie" McKay, of New Kensington; brother of Amanda Swanger, Sheena Swanger and Zack Swanger, all of New Kensington; also a niece and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his stepmother, Amy L. Swanger.
Funeral services will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to the FRANK F. GIGLER FUNERAL HOME INC., Robert P. Karish, supervisor.
