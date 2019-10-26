|
Daniel Knepshield, 31, of Leechburg, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. He was born Sept. 28, 1988, the son of Daniel Knepshield Sr. and Suzanne (Israel) Knepshield. Daniel had worked for Pittsburgh Technologies Group where he was a mold setter, operator, and backup material handler. He was an avid sports fan who enjoyed fishing and hunting and loved his children to the moon and back. He is survived by his father, Daniel Knepshield Sr., of Sheffield, Pa.; his mother, Suzanne (James Toy) Knepshield, of Indiana; five children, Blake, Treyton, Samuel, Andrea and Addilynn; a brother, Curtis (Amber) Knepshield, of Vandergrift; a sister, Tiffany (Francis) Jodon, of Indiana; his girlfriend, Cheyenne Crissman, of Ford City; many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandparents.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m., with a service at 4 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at North Apollo Church of God, 507 20th St., Apollo, PA 15613, with Pastor Lee Rupert officiating. Arrangements are entrusted to the JANETTE L. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME INC.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family. Online condolences may be made at Gamblefh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 26, 2019