Daniel L. Aymar
1942 - 2020
Daniel L. Aymar, 77, of Linesville, passed away Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Meadville Medical Center. He was born Dec. 18, 1942, in Pittsburgh, a son of Charles N. Aymar Sr. and Evelyn Manuel Aymar. He married Sandra Nesbit. She preceded him in death Sept. 29, 1998. He was a graduate of West Deer High School and after serving his country with the Navy, he attended trade school for heating and air conditioning repair. Daniel was employed with the Pittsburgh Press. He was an avid Texas Hold'em player and had won several tournaments. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling, playing darts, motorcycles, but most of all he loved spending time with his family. Daniel is survived by two sons, Timothy Lee Aymar, of Pittsburgh, and Raymond C. Aymar, of Linesville; a granddaughter, Nicole Howe, of Florida; a special sister-in-law, Val Aymar, of Tarentum; and several nieces and cousins. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Raymond and Charles Aymar Jr.; and a son, Daniel L. Aymar Jr. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been placed in the care of RYAN M. WARREN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES INC., 544 Chestnut St., Meadville. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 2115 W. 38th St., Erie, PA 16508. Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Daniel's Book of Memories online at www.warrenfh.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 24, 2020.
