Daniel P. "Butch" Boehm, 77, of Sarver, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, peacefully, at Quality Life Services in Winfield Township. Butch was born March 11, 1943, in Natrona Heights, a son of the late Wilma S. (Samay) and Jerome J. Boehm. Butch served in the Army during the Vietnam War. After his service to his country, Butch came back to Sarver and started Daniel P. Boehm, Builder & Construction Co. He ran his business until his retirement in 2015. Butch enjoyed traveling and going on cruises with his wife. He was a "happy go lucky" guy and enjoyed talking and laughing with everyone he met. Butch is survived by his wife of 51 years, Janet E. (Urik) Boehm; two daughters, Bridget Boehm-Roscher and William Roscher , of Buffalo Township, and Kerstin and Jens Schmitz, of Hamburg, Germany; and his four grandchildren, Alyxzandra, Kiele, Katarina and Marisa. Dal is also survived by a sister, Patricia A. Cain, of Cherryville, N.C.; two brothers, Lawrence J. "Larry" and Annie Boehm, of Roxboro, N.C., and Joseph C. Boehm, of Clinton Township; his aunt, Martha Skripets, of Springdale; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Dan was preceded in death by his brothers, Robert and Jerome "Jerry" Boehm; nephew, Melvin Boehm; brother-in-law, Jimmie Cain; and sister-in-law, Raj Boehm. At the family's request, there will be no public visitation and private burial will be held in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association
, PO Box 15120, Chicago, IL 60693, or American Cancer Society
, PO Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718. To send a condolence, visit www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com
.