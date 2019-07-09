Home

Daniel P. Downing


1944 - 03
Daniel P. Downing Obituary
Daniel Peter Downing, 75, of Parks Township, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019. He was born March 17, 1944, and was a son of the late Peter and Elsie (Coursin) Downing. Daniel was a graduate of Kiski Area High School and worked for Farmers Delight Dairy Farm. He loved to be in his garden and spend time with his family and friends. He is survived by his sister, Maybelle (Charles) Reichenbaugh, of Apollo, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Charles, Clarence, Claud and Chester; and three sisters, Bessie, Dessie and Elsie.
At the family's request, a private celebration of life will take place. Arrangements are entrusted to JANETTE L. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME INC., 2842 River Road, Vandergrift, PA 15690, 724-567-7006.
Online condolences may be made at gamblefh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on July 9, 2019
