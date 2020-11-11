1/1
Daniel P. Figore Jr.
1950 - 2020-11-08
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel P. Figore Jr., 69, passed away peacefully Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in UMass Medical Center. Daniel was born Dec. 27, 1950, in Natrona Heights, a son of the late Daniel P. Figore Sr. and Florence M. (McCullough) Figore, of Parker, Pa. He was a graduate of Springdale High School in Springdale and Delaware Valley College in Doylestown, Pa. He served several years as a medic in the Army National Guard. Daniel worked as a sales manager for Crown, Cork, and Seal for 42 years until his retirement in 2019. During his career, Daniel enjoyed the extensive traveling to various countries. Daniel was a talented musician, and was the drummer in the band SOS (Speed of Sound). Every Friday, he enjoyed gathering with close friends for music night, where they fondly called themselves The Relics. He is survived by his fiancee, Donna White, of Worcester; his daughter, Alexandra Figore, of Brighton; a sister, Carol Jean Miller and husband, James of Southport, N.C.; brothers, Timothy Figore and wife, Debra, of Springdale, and Thomas Figore and wife, Margaret, of Verona; and seven nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 14, in BRANDON FUNERAL HOME, 305 Wanoosnoc Road, Fitchburg, MA. A prayer service will be held at noon. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215, or to the UMass Medical Center University Campus, 55 Lake Ave., North Worcester, MA 01655.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Calling hours
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
Send Flowers
NOV
14
Prayer Service
12:00 PM
Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
305 Wanoosnoc Rd.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 343-4444
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved