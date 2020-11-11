Daniel P. Figore Jr., 69, passed away peacefully Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in UMass Medical Center. Daniel was born Dec. 27, 1950, in Natrona Heights, a son of the late Daniel P. Figore Sr. and Florence M. (McCullough) Figore, of Parker, Pa. He was a graduate of Springdale High School in Springdale and Delaware Valley College in Doylestown, Pa. He served several years as a medic in the Army National Guard. Daniel worked as a sales manager for Crown, Cork, and Seal for 42 years until his retirement in 2019. During his career, Daniel enjoyed the extensive traveling to various countries. Daniel was a talented musician, and was the drummer in the band SOS (Speed of Sound). Every Friday, he enjoyed gathering with close friends for music night, where they fondly called themselves The Relics. He is survived by his fiancee, Donna White, of Worcester; his daughter, Alexandra Figore, of Brighton; a sister, Carol Jean Miller and husband, James of Southport, N.C.; brothers, Timothy Figore and wife, Debra, of Springdale, and Thomas Figore and wife, Margaret, of Verona; and seven nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 14, in BRANDON FUNERAL HOME, 305 Wanoosnoc Road, Fitchburg, MA. A prayer service will be held at noon. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215, or to the UMass Medical Center University Campus, 55 Lake Ave., North Worcester, MA 01655.



