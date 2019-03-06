Daniel "Dan" Robert Guzzo, 48, of Arden, passed away Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. Born in New Kensington, he was the husband of Elizabeth "Janie" (Sarratt) Guzzo, of Arden; and the son of Pasquale and Gina (Ferri) Guzzo, of Pittsburgh. Dan was an Army veteran and attended Biltmore Baptist Church. Dan was a graduate of Edinboro University with a degree in criminal justice. He was employed as a special agent with the Drug Enforcement Administration for 17 years. Prior to his DEA career, he was a police officer in Concord, N.C. Family meant everything to Dan; he loved his wife, son, and daughter. He was a loving and devoted son to his mother and father, and he loved his siblings and their families. He was fiercely dedicated to his law enforcement career and those with whom he worked. Dan enjoyed being a protector of the community, and that extended to his family. In addition to his wife of 17 years, Dan is survived by a son, Carson Guzzo, of Arden; a daughter, Bailey Sasser, of Austin, Texas; a brother, Greg Guzzo, of New Kensington; two sisters, Lisa Klauck and her husband, Steve, of Yuma, Ariz., and Lori Montalvo and her husband, Eric, of Haymarket, Va.; five nephews: Gregory Guzzo, Steven Klauck and his wife, Britany, Eric and Zackery Montalvo, and Marcus Klauck; a niece, Gillian Guzzo; and two great-nieces, Aubrey and Callie Rose Klauck.

Friends will be received from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019, at which time prayers of transfer will take place, in the GIUNTA-BERTUCCI FUNERAL HOME INC., 1509 5th Ave., Arnold, PA 15068, JohnPaul Bertucci, owner/supervisor. A 10 a.m. funeral Mass will follow at Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington. Burial will be at Union Cemetery, Arnold.

The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit. Psalm 34:18. Memorial contributions in Dan's memory may be made to online at https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org; or to DEA Survivor Benefits Fund online at https://www.survivorsbenefitfund.org/?fuseaction=donate.home. To place a condolence online, please visit www.giunta-bertucci.com.





