Daniel W. McAnany, 40, of Unity Township, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at home. He was born Dec. 24, 1979, in Latrobe, son of Janet Morrison McAnany and the late Robert B. McAnany. He was employed by D-Bug Co. and was an avid sports and outdoorsman. In addition to his mother, he is survived by two daughters, who were the apples of his eye, Abbi and Sara McAnany; brother, Bobby McAnany; his grandmother, Eileen Morrison; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday in the JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, Norvelt, at which time a memorial service will be held.