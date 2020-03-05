Home

Cicholski-Zidek Funeral Home
1522 Carlisle St
Natrona Heights, PA 15065
(724) 224-8688
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cicholski-Zidek Funeral Home
1522 Carlisle St
Natrona Heights, PA 15065
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
7:00 PM
Cicholski-Zidek Funeral Home
1522 Carlisle St
Natrona Heights, PA 15065
View Map

Danielle Jo Brestensky


1977 - 2020
Danielle Jo Brestensky Obituary
Danielle Jo Brestensky, 42, of New Kensington, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, at her home. She was born Dec. 12, 1977, in Natrona Heights, to Daniel Brestensky, of Brackenridge, and Kathy A. German, of Sarver. Danielle was a graduate of Highlands High School. She worked as a nurse's aid. In addition to her mother and father, Danielle is survived by her daughter, Jaylee Brestensky, of Sarver; companion of 18 years, Larry Waldschmidt; stepbrother, Chad Brukner, of Lower Burrell; stepsister, Brandi Brukner, of Lower Burrell, stepdad, Kenneth Kelley, of Sarver; paternal grandmother, Leona Brestensky, of Brackenridge; niece, Karis Brestensky, of New Kensington; nephew, Damien Brestenksy, of Butler; great-nephew, Elliot Straughan; and by several aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her brother, Chad Brestensky; maternal grandparents, George F. and Katherine German; paternal grandfather, Joseph Brestensky, and by her stepfather, William K. Brukner. Friends will be received from 3 p.m. until the time of service at 7 p.m. Friday in the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688. Officiating will be the Rev. Robin Swinsburg. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the funeral home to help the family with expenses. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com.
