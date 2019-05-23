Danny Lee Tressler, 78, of North Apollo, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born Wednesday, April 23, 1941, in Tarentum, the son of the late Theodore and Virginia Conners Tressler Sr. Danny loved sports, bowling, playing poker and fishing. He volunteered his time at the Oklahoma Ambulance Service. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Donna May McDermott Tressler; a sister, Amber Georgianne "Gee Gee" Varner and her husband, Don, of Apollo; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Judith Bryan and, in infancy, Mary Louise Tressler; and two brothers, Theodore Paul Tressler Jr, and John "Rick" Tressler.

Family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of services at noon Friday, May 24, 2019, at Trinity Church of Vandergrift, 530 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift, with Pastor R.J. Hesketh officiating. Interment will be held at Riverview Cemetery in Apollo. All arrangements have been entrusted to the KELLY L. CORRIDONI FUNERAL HOME LTD., 1916 Moore Ave., North Apollo.

To view and send online condolences, visit us at http://www.corridonifuneralhomes.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 23, 2019