Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd.
217 Freeport Rd
New Kensington, PA 15068
(724) 335-1234
Danyle R. Sheetz


1975 - 05
Danyle R. Sheetz Obituary
Danyle Renae "Dani" Sheetz, 44, of New Kensington, passed away Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. She was born May 19, 1975, in San Marcos, Calif., and was a New Kensington resident the past several years. Danyle was an active member of The River-A Community Church, in New Kensington, and was a volunteer cook with the Sonward Youth Program. She also volunteered with the Knead Community Cafe and helped develop several pilot programs for the Forward City Innovation Council of the Redevelopment Authority. Survivors include her four sons, Joshua S. and Jason R. Wood and Jared and James Sheetz; and her mother, Linda (James) Hilton, of Wellington, Nev.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at The River-A Community Church, 200 Freeport Road, New Kensington, by her pastor, the Rev. Dean Ward. ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD. of New Kensington was entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 21, 2019
