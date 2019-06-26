|
Darl Bruce Beattie, 56, of Sheffield, Pa., passed away peacefully on the morning of Wednesday, June 19, 2019. He was born Sept. 17, 1962, in New Kensington and was a son of the late David Ezra and Tharon Sue Griffith Beattie. Darl worked at Trulite Glass and Aluminum Solutions. He loved building classic model cars and drinking a cold one at the end of the day. He also found enjoyment in working on his classic 1977 Chevrolet Corvette. Darl loved his grandchildren. Survivors include his three children, Danielle Beattie, Steven (Mindy) Beattie Sr. and Susan M. (Sean) Stivason; grandchildren, Tanner, Riley, Elijah, Emmett and Steven Jr.; and brothers, Shane, David, Dennis, Darrin and Stephen Beattie. In addition to his parents, his sister, Jeannie Griffith, preceded him in death.
A celebration of life will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Citizen's Hose Fire-Rescue-EMS, 965 Burtner Road, Natrona Heights, PA 15065. ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, was entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on June 26, 2019